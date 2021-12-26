Benjamin Eric Boyok

Cloverdale, Ore., formerly Sioux City

Benjamin Eric Boyok set sail for the last time on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Cloverdale.

A Celebration of Life is planned on Feb. 19, 2022, at Half Moon Bar and Grill in Sioux City for all to attend.

Benjamin was born July 7, 1978, to Philip (Otis) Boyok and Paula (Parmelee) Boyok. He attended East High School in Sioux City. He then moved to Oregon and worked as a commercial fisherman in the Bering Sea for over 20 years where he was well respected by his peers. He was the loving and devoted father of his son George and daughter Otilja.

He lived his life exploring the great outdoors, snowboarding on Mt. Hood, kayaking, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, riding his road king with his buds, and taking his son George to Portland Trailblazer Games and always an Iowa Hawkeye fan. (Squeeze)!

Benjamin will be missed by many whether on land or the high seas.

He is survived by his young children George and Otilja; parents and other mother Vicki; brothers Philip R. (Suppipich), and Jason (Stephanie); sisters Marissa, Alicia, Madeline, and Anjalee; nephews Vitali, Ta'Ron, Benicio, and Levi; niece Cora Rose; grandmother Virginia Parmelee; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Philip M. and Rita Boyok; maternal grandfather Vernon Paul Parmelee; and aunts Patricia, Pamela, and Paige Nine.