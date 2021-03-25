Menu
Bennet G. Hanson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Bennet G. Hanson

Sioux City

Bennet G. Hanson, 89, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Abiding by his wishes his body has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at McCook Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Ben was born the son of Lloyd and Bernadette (Michaels) Hanson on March 22, 1932 in Maskell, Neb. He received his education in the Allen, Neb., schools before honorably serving his country in the United States Navy.

Ben was a plumber most of his life. He got his start with Richou Plumbing then worked for Foulk Brothers until starting Quality Plumbing with his partner Jim, which he operated until his retirement.

Dad enjoyed spending time with his family, often at his cabin or around the backyard fire pit. He also enjoyed gardening, dad's philosophy the bigger the better. Dad was a great man, dad, grandpa and friend. He lived a life full of many adventures and had the stories to tell about them. He could go on for hours telling his stories. Dad had a heart for others and was a giver, he would give his last dime to anyone that needed it. He knew what was important in life, had a lot of wisdom and was eager to share. He was a hard worker and a fighter his whole life, up until his final minutes. Well done Dad. He will be truly missed!

Dad would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name.

Ben is survived by his children, Cindy (Gay) Hanson, Rick (Bobbie) Hanson, Skip (Tiia) Richer, Brad (Christene) Hanson, Angie (Jeff) Busch, and Christy Porter; step-son, Doug (Chris) Richer; 23 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter in infancy, Norma Jean; brothers, Lloyd, John, Steve, Kirk, and Kerry; and sister, Bernadette.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shrine Hospital.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Country Celebrations
5606 Hamilton Blvd, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dennis & Sue Navrat
April 30, 2021
We are saddened by Ben´s passing, but very thankful for knowing him as our wonderful neighbor since 2005. Many memories of his friendship, kindness, generosity, and loyal support will be cherished by us, forever. Rest In Peace, Ben. We miss you. Our condolences to his family and friends.
Dennis and Sue Navrat
March 29, 2021
Sending thoughts & prayers. God has gained another angel. So sorry for your loss.
Don & Jeanne Stich
March 28, 2021
Sending prayers of peace and comfort to the family of a great man.
Kevin Blosch
March 27, 2021
Ben will always be remembered for all the effort he put forth to get Siouxland Youth Hockey going in its early stages. Without Ben there would not have been the bubble. The bubble is the main reason hockey is still alive in Sioux City. Rest in peace Ben
David Adam
March 26, 2021
Thanking of you and the whole family. Lifting you all up in prayer asking God give you strength and faith to get through this.love to all
Kelli Hayden
March 25, 2021
Thinking of all of you at this sad time. I have many happy memories of the fun times Bill and I had with your family. Sending prayers and sympathy.
Alice Koetters
March 25, 2021
