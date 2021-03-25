Bennet G. Hanson

Sioux City

Bennet G. Hanson, 89, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Abiding by his wishes his body has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at McCook Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Ben was born the son of Lloyd and Bernadette (Michaels) Hanson on March 22, 1932 in Maskell, Neb. He received his education in the Allen, Neb., schools before honorably serving his country in the United States Navy.

Ben was a plumber most of his life. He got his start with Richou Plumbing then worked for Foulk Brothers until starting Quality Plumbing with his partner Jim, which he operated until his retirement.

Dad enjoyed spending time with his family, often at his cabin or around the backyard fire pit. He also enjoyed gardening, dad's philosophy the bigger the better. Dad was a great man, dad, grandpa and friend. He lived a life full of many adventures and had the stories to tell about them. He could go on for hours telling his stories. Dad had a heart for others and was a giver, he would give his last dime to anyone that needed it. He knew what was important in life, had a lot of wisdom and was eager to share. He was a hard worker and a fighter his whole life, up until his final minutes. Well done Dad. He will be truly missed!

Dad would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name.

Ben is survived by his children, Cindy (Gay) Hanson, Rick (Bobbie) Hanson, Skip (Tiia) Richer, Brad (Christene) Hanson, Angie (Jeff) Busch, and Christy Porter; step-son, Doug (Chris) Richer; 23 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter in infancy, Norma Jean; brothers, Lloyd, John, Steve, Kirk, and Kerry; and sister, Bernadette.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shrine Hospital.