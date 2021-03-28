Bernard Bosse

Elk Point, S.D.

Bernard Bosse, 98, of Elk Point, S.D., passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, after a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, S.D., with Father Joe Vogel officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a wake service beginning at 7 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point.

Bernard Paul Bosse was born March 1, 1923, in Jefferson, S.D., the youngest of four children of Arthur and Laura (Perrault) Bosse. He attended country school for eight years and graduated from Elk Point High School in 1940 and began his life's work in farming.

In 1956, Bernard and Gertrude Linster were united in marriage at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson. Gertrude passed away in 1971.

Bernard was proud of his Catholic faith and lived his life to the fullest. He had numerous pastimes and pleasures that included attending many sporting events and traveling to 38 U.S. States and several Canadian Provinces. His travels included Hawaii, Alaska, Vancouver, the Yukon Territory, Quebec and Montreal.

He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins. He attended Notre Dame Football games with friends for many years. He loved listening and dancing to the Big Bands of the 1940's. He took great pride in maintaining his lawn and vegetable and flower gardens. He was always well-dressed for every occasion.

He was a member of many clubs, including the Heelan Gold Club, Notre Dame Club of Siouxland, The Boys of 68, the Elk Point Lions Club, the USD Coaches Club and the Elk Point Country Club, where he remained an active league golfer until age 97. He was very proud of his one and only hole-in-one.

He retired in 1985 and remained on the farm until 1992, when he built a home in Elk Point and lived there until December, 2020, when he moved to Wel-Life Assisted Living.

He is survived by his son, Bob (Sherrie) Bosse of Vermillion; his daughter, Amy (Roger) Madden of Sioux City; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Christine Madden of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rena (Earl) Ryan, and Sylvia (James) Bauer; and one brother, Roger (Rachael) Bosse.

Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.