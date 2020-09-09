Bernard L. De Boer

Le mars, Iowa

Bernard Louis "Bernie" De Boer, 97, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars.

A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mauer- Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Bernard Louis De Boer was born on Oct. 14, 1922, on the family farm near Doon, Iowa, to Gossom and Henrietta "Hattie" (Scholten) De Boer. He attended country school and later graduated from Hull High School at age 16. Bernie furthered his education at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa and then transferred to Iowa State University. He participated in the ROTC program and was a member of the synchronized horse team. They performed acrobatics on the backs of horses and were invited to perform at Madison Square Gardens in New York.

On Oct. 22, 1941, Bernie and Dorothea Alberta Rosina Zenk were united in marriage. Prior to World War II, Bernie drove gravel trucks to munitions centers in West Burlington, Iowa. They lived briefly in Prairie Du Chein, Wis., and Kansas before Bernie was drafted into the U.S. Navy. He taught radar and sonar during World War II. Dorothea later joined him in Chicago while Bernie taught at the Navy Pier. After the war, they moved to Le Mars. Bernie opened A&B Appliance. He graduated from Westmar College with majors in science and math. He also studied at Texas A&M, Kansas State and Highlands University, where he received masters degrees in physics, science and math. He used his degrees to teach at Woodbury Central High School and then at Westmar College.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Bernie was an avid radio controlled airplane flyer. He flew for years with the Golden Kernels Show Team and owned and operated Hobby Haven in Le Mars that specialized in airplanes and model trains.

Grateful to have shared his life are two daughters, Bernette "Bernie" Clark and her husband, Dennis of Westcliffe , Colo., and Donna Jester and her husband, Steve of Le Mars; a son, Jim De Boer and his wife, Peggy of Sioux Falls , S.D.; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothea on Sept. 13, 2017; a son, Jerry De Boer and his wife, Sally; an infant granddaughter, Krista Marie De Boer; and his brothers and sisters.