Bernard C. 'Bernie' Movick

Sioux City

Bernard C. "Bernie" Movick, 89, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at a local hospital, surrounded by his family.

Services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be at 4 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Ottosen, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Bernie was born Aug. 7, 1932 in Ottosen, the son of Peter and Clara (Ellingson) Movick. He attended elementary school in Ottosen and then the West Bend High School. He joined the United States Army in 1952, serving in the Korea War. Bernie married Hazel Marie Engleman on July 30, 1944, in East Moline, Ill. In 1962 he moved to Sioux City, where he went to work at Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent Technology until he retired in 1981. After Bernie's retirement, he worked at the Green Valley Golf Course until 1990.

He loved to play golf. Bernie was the jack of all trades; he could fix anything. He was liked by all who met him. Bernie was a Korean War Vet.

Bernie is survived by his son, Tony Movick, and daughter, Brenda Incardona, both of Sioux City; two sisters, Darlene Oppendahl of Mason City, Iowa, and Donna Gatton of Ft. Collins, Colo.; four grandchildren, Michael (April) Brown, Sara (Corey) Nibbelink, Ethan Movick, and Katie Movick; and three great-grandchildren, Eli Nibbelink, Alyssa Nibbelink, and Lincoln Brown.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Hazel.