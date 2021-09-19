Bernard J. 'Bernie' Schiltz

Sioux City

Bernard J. "Bernie" Schiltz, 92, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Regency Square in South Sioux City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Mater Dei Parish – Nativity Church (4242 Natalia Way) in Sioux City. A link to view the live streaming of Bernie's mass will be available on his obituary page at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. that evening.

Bernard John "Bernie," the son of Richard and Ruth (Eggers) Schiltz, was born July 3, 1929 in Arion, Iowa. Bernie attended country school in his early years and graduated from Denison High School in 1947. Following graduation, he went to work as a lineman for South Crawford County Rural Electric. Bernie furthered his education by attending Grandview College in Des Moines for two years. He then served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War until his honorable discharge.

On Sept. 1, 1962, Bernie was united in marriage to Doris (Hauswirth) Farris in Sioux City. This union was blessed with three sons, and Bernie welcomed Doris's two sons into his life. The family made their home in Sioux City and Bernie worked as a supervisor for the Sioux City Journal for several years. After retiring from the Journal, he started working as a Purolator Carrier for 20+ years until fully retiring.

Bernie was an active member of Nativity Catholic Church. Following his open-heart surgery, he became a volunteer for Mended Hearts. In addition, he volunteered at the Sioux City Explorers Baseball Field where he directed traffic. Bernie had many passions and hobbies throughout his life including: coin collecting, watching sports, golfing, and his dogs. Above all, Bernie cherished spending time with his children and grandkids.

Bernie will be remembered as a kind and genuine person.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Doris Schiltz of Regency Square, South Sioux City; sons Bill (Cheri) Farris of Sioux City, Jeff (Julie) Farris of Ellsworth, Wis., Rick (Pam) Schiltz of Platte City, Mo., Greg (Deb) Schiltz of Gayville, S.D., and John (Jeni) Schiltz of Morganton, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers Gene (Judy) Schiltz of Lincoln, Neb. and Gayle (Janet) Schiltz of Mesa, Ariz.; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepdad Les Gary; and brother Dale Schiltz.