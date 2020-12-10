Bernard M. Solomon

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bernard M. Solomon, 91, passed away peacefully in his home with Jean, his wife of 70 years, and his son, Barry, by his side.

Bernard was born in Sioux City on Nov. 4, 1929, to Maurice T. Solomon and Anna M Gansmere. He attended and graduated from Central High School.

He met the love of his life, Jean Mary Wiffen, in April 1949 and they were married on Sept. 23, 1950. During Bernard and Jean's 70 years together, they brought two children into the world, Deborah and Barry, and enjoyed dancing, playing cards and games, golfing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Bernard cherished his family fishing vacations in Minnesota. He enjoyed watching football both in person and on television. He loved to "putz" around the house which included everything from installing an outlet to building Jean's favorite three season porch addition. He found great pride in taking care of his cars, his lawn, his home and his family.

Bernard was in the grocery business for 50 years, which included owning and operating several Solomon's IGA stores in Sioux City. He appreciated being in business for himself but most importantly, he valued the lifelong friendships he made with both his employees and his customers. He retired from the grocery business on April 23, 1995. Bernard and Jean then enjoyed 13 years of retirement in Sioux City, eight in Casa Grande, Ariz., and four in Sioux Falls.

Bernard is survived by his wife Jean, of Sioux Falls; his daughter Deborah "Sam" Johnson (Dennis) of Casa Grande; his son Barry M. Solomon (Carol) of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Bernard was preceded in death by his father Maurice; his mother Anna; and his sister Vonde.

A prayer service and visitation will be carried out at a later time to be announced due to the pandemic. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home of Sioux Falls. Memorials may be sent to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Or a charity of your choice.