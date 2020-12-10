Menu
Bernard M. Solomon
Bernard M. Solomon

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bernard M. Solomon, 91, passed away peacefully in his home with Jean, his wife of 70 years, and his son, Barry, by his side.

Bernard was born in Sioux City on Nov. 4, 1929, to Maurice T. Solomon and Anna M Gansmere. He attended and graduated from Central High School.

He met the love of his life, Jean Mary Wiffen, in April 1949 and they were married on Sept. 23, 1950. During Bernard and Jean's 70 years together, they brought two children into the world, Deborah and Barry, and enjoyed dancing, playing cards and games, golfing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Bernard cherished his family fishing vacations in Minnesota. He enjoyed watching football both in person and on television. He loved to "putz" around the house which included everything from installing an outlet to building Jean's favorite three season porch addition. He found great pride in taking care of his cars, his lawn, his home and his family.

Bernard was in the grocery business for 50 years, which included owning and operating several Solomon's IGA stores in Sioux City. He appreciated being in business for himself but most importantly, he valued the lifelong friendships he made with both his employees and his customers. He retired from the grocery business on April 23, 1995. Bernard and Jean then enjoyed 13 years of retirement in Sioux City, eight in Casa Grande, Ariz., and four in Sioux Falls.

Bernard is survived by his wife Jean, of Sioux Falls; his daughter Deborah "Sam" Johnson (Dennis) of Casa Grande; his son Barry M. Solomon (Carol) of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Bernard was preceded in death by his father Maurice; his mother Anna; and his sister Vonde.

A prayer service and visitation will be carried out at a later time to be announced due to the pandemic. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home of Sioux Falls. www.millerfh.com. Memorials may be sent to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Or a charity of your choice.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Bernards passing. I worked for him at the Myrtle St store in the 60's. He always treated me so well!
Bob Hackett
December 10, 2020
Mr. Solomons IGA store at W.16th and Center St. was " my store" for years and years. The two Mr. Solomons were absolutely totally class acts. We were treated like true valued friends for many years. I was a child of 5 years old when I lived in that area. Mr. Solomon ( Bernards dad) would play practical jokes on April Fools Day! Heaven has gained an incredibly nice man.My condolences to the family.
Brenda Hathaway
December 10, 2020
Jean, Barry, Carol and family,

This was a beautiful joy-filled man. Carole and I are sorry to have to read of his passing. We so enjoyed our times with all of you at mass.

Bernie was an inspiration to us. We have talked about how we could feel the power of his devotion as his humble love of God caused him to struggle just to stand up and make his way to the Eucharist.

You are all in our prayers. Jean, you are in our hearts in a special way. Until we met you, we didn't know an English lady could cook such great middle-eastern food.

God bless you all. We pray that the healing that turns pain upon remembering into joy and laughter upon remembering comes soon for all of you.

Love, Dean and Carole

Dean and Carole Nasser
Friend
December 10, 2020
