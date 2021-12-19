Bernetta L. 'Bernie' Madsen

Sioux City

Bernetta L. "Bernie" Madsen, 76, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence in Sioux City.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Bernetta Lois "Bernie" Schile, the daughter of Lewis and Alma (Klein) Schile, was born July 14, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Des Moines in 1963 and went on to graduate from St. Vincent Hospital School in 1966 as a registered nurse.

On July 6, 1968, Bernie was united in marriage with James A. "Ollie" Madsen in Sioux City. She worked as a nurse at Mercy Medical Center for 46 years, retiring in 2012. Her husband James A. "Ollie" Madsen died March 24, 2013.

Bernie is survived by her children, David Madsen, Lisa Madsen, Brian Madsen, and Jenny (Scott) Oldenkamp, all of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Darin, Ben, Nick, Zack, Katie, Brooke, Ryan, and Chrissy; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.