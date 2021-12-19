Menu
Bernetta L. "Bernie" Madsen
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Bernetta L. 'Bernie' Madsen

Sioux City

Bernetta L. "Bernie" Madsen, 76, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence in Sioux City.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Bernetta Lois "Bernie" Schile, the daughter of Lewis and Alma (Klein) Schile, was born July 14, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Des Moines in 1963 and went on to graduate from St. Vincent Hospital School in 1966 as a registered nurse.

On July 6, 1968, Bernie was united in marriage with James A. "Ollie" Madsen in Sioux City. She worked as a nurse at Mercy Medical Center for 46 years, retiring in 2012. Her husband James A. "Ollie" Madsen died March 24, 2013.

Bernie is survived by her children, David Madsen, Lisa Madsen, Brian Madsen, and Jenny (Scott) Oldenkamp, all of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Darin, Ben, Nick, Zack, Katie, Brooke, Ryan, and Chrissy; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Church of the Nativity
4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City, IA
Dec
21
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Church of the Nativity
4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
