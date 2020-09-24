Bernice E. Moritz Twin Lakes, Wis., formerly Sioux City Bernice E. Moritz, 95, of Twin Lakes, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament. To view the service online, please visit https:/youtu.beFXJZhptckE. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com . Bernice was born on Feb. 20, 1925, in rural Kingsley, the daughter of John and Catherine "Ethel" (Murray) Burke. She graduated from Kingsley High School and achieved a bachelor's degree in science from St. Theresa College in Winona, Minn. She became a registered dietician and worked in Minneapolis and Sioux City before marrying Robert Moritz on April 23, 1949. They made their home in Sioux City and raised three children, Patricia, Joseph and Catherine. Bernice started working for the Sioux City Public School system in the late 1960s. She was an aide at Hoover Junior High for a few years and then worked as the secretary for the Early Childhood Program at Riverside Elementary until her retirement in 1992. Bernice loved to cook and bake. She catered events with her good friends, Marie Haley and Charlotte Stephens. Bernice had a passion for needle point and her fine work is displayed in all of her family's homes. Survivors include her three children and their spouses, Patti and Bob Berry of Twin Lakes, Joe and Peg Moritz of Lincoln, Neb., and Cathy and Bob Menke of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her two beloved sisters-in-law, Catherine Burke of Iowa City, Iowa, and Twyla Jorgensen of Laramie, Wyo.; her cousin and dear friend, Doris Ott of Kingsley; along with other nephews, nieces and cousins; seven grandchildren, Ryan Moritz, Amy Kassebaum, Elizabeth Luna Berry, Michael Berry, Stephanie Grzebielski, Patrick Menke and Catie Menke; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Robert Moritz; and her brother, Gerald Burke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to www.seasonsfoundation.org or Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament.