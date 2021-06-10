Bernice Elizabeth Spink

Sioux City

Bernice Elizabeth Spink of Sioux City, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, at the age of 95, at a local care center following a brief illness.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to service time on Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 2915 Glenn Avenue. Inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Bernice was born on Feb. 16, 1925, in Lawton, lowa, to Russell and Susie (Moyse) Horton. Bernice graduated from Lawton High School with the class of 1942 as Valedictorian.

Bernice married Arthur John Spink on Nov. 8, 1942, in Neosho, Mo. Arthur received his orders that his unit was being shipped overseas to the Pacific Island during WWII. Bernice went back home to Lawton to be with her family during the war.

Bernice and Arthur raised three children, a son born while he was overseas in 1943 and two daughters came later on. Bernice was a stay-at-home mom until they moved to Sioux City from Bronson, lowa. Bernice started working at IPS as a Key Puncher and then after several years, she went to work at City Hall in Data Processing Dept. and in Water Billing Dept. She retired with 25 years there.

Bernice was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and was a member of Women's Circle and Cutters group. She loved getting out and going camping was a new adventure and seeing new places with their 5th Wheel camper. Bernice also loved going to Omaha to spend a weekend shopping at the Malls before Cheryl moved to Arizona. The best times were family times just being together and sharing special times with all of us together.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Bob) Nagler of Surprise, Ariz., and Vickie (Marv) Jessen of Sioux City; grandchildren Mike Spink, Elizabeth (Timothy) Barrett, Timothy (Chandra) Jessen, Scott (Charity) Nagler, Jason (Jennie) Nagler, and Matthew (Cortney) Nagler; two step-granddaughters Marilyn Jessen and Monica Jessen; great-grandchildren Isabelle Barrett, Natalie Barrett, Makenna Barrett, Melissa Spink, TJ Nagler, Catherine Nagler, Gavin Nagler, and Zoey Nagler; and brother-in-law Roland Strong.

She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Susie (Moyse) Horton; husband Arthur Spink in 2007; son Danny Spink in 2013; sisters Mable Weeks, Delores Strong, Phyliss Davis, and baby Elsie who died at age 3; brothers Eldon Horton and Clifford Horton; brothers-in-law Bert Weeks and Lloyd Davis; and sisters-in-law Marge Horton and Arlene Horton.

Memorial Donations can be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church at 2915 Glenn Ave. or Hospice of Siouxland at 309 Cook Street, Sioux City, IA 51103.

Mom will be happy to have her family with her again, especially Arthur and Danny! I know in my heart Mom is at Peace, and we will see you again, Mom.