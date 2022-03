Bessie Sorenson

Onawa, Iowa

91, died Thursday, March 17, 2022. Services: March 31 at 11 a.m., Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, Onawa. Burial: following services, Onawa Cemetery, Onawa. Visitation: March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the chapel. Arrangements with Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa. Livestream of service available at the funeral home's website.