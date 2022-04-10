Bette Jean Getz

Sioux City

Bette Jean Getz, age 89, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her residence in Sun City West, Ariz.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel, 13738 West Camino del Sol, Sun City West, Ariz., 85375. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bette's honor may be made to: Arizona Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, 3100 East Roosevelt St., Phoenix, Ariz., 85008. Online condolences can be given at www.caminodelsol.com.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1932, in Albert Lee, Minn. to Albert and Bernice Olson. She attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, where she was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After college, Bette worked as a congressional secretary in Washington D.C. for a number of distinguished senators. After moving to Sioux City she owned and operated an A&W Root Beer franchise. On Nov. 18, 1966, she married Willis "Bill" E. Getz in Sioux City.

While raising two boys, Bette stayed active in the community by taking leadership roles within the Order of the Eastern Star and the Republican Party. A member of the Sioux City Boat Club, she took up golf and it became her biggest passion. Upon retiring, Bette and Bill moved to Arizona to be year-round golfers. Grandview golf course became her second home, and she hit two holes in one on the same hole! Bette also enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and ceramics.

Bette is survived by sons, Daniel (Brandi) Getz and David (Stephanie) Getz; seven grandchildren, Kristi (Chris), Jennifer, Alli, Lauren, Ryan, Jeffrey, and Kaitlynn; four great-grandchildren; and sister Carol Larrabee. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bill Getz, and sisters Ruby Olson and Shirley Perl.