Betty Degen

Hawarden, Iowa

Betty Degen, of Hawarden, loving mother of four children, went to her eternal heavenly home, to join all those who went before, at age 94. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church in Hawarden, with the Rev. Barb Joy officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Hawarden Community Center. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family.

Betty Degen was born to Lee and Fern (Anderson) Keehn on Feb.5, 1927, in Hawarden. She attended grade school and graduated from Hawarden High School. She graduated from USD in Vermillion with a bachelor's degree and later received her master's degree.

Betty married Norm Degen on June 18, 1948, which was the first wedding in Hawarden after World War II.They farmed north of Hawarden for 33 years. Betty took a teaching job, which she never applied for, in 1967 at the West Sioux School District. She remained in special education and with the resource room for 22 years.

Betty was an active member of the Associated Church in the Bell Choir, Choir, and Bible Study.She also was a member of PEO, Friendly Neighbors, and "The Gang." She volunteered her time at Calliope Village and was a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star.

Betty enjoyed gardening, Christmas stockings for the grandkids, needle point, bird watching, traveling, and baking. She was known for her love of family, great hugs, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She took great care of her family and enjoyed many family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Sonnie (Doug) Robbins, John (Joann) Degen, Kristi (Jim) Anderson, and Joe (Dianne) Degen; grandkids, Trent, Tami, C.J., Kara, Shonnie, Travis, Dustin, and Tali Jo; and 13 great-grandkids.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Norm.

Her family would like to thank Hawarden Ambulance and the staff at Hawarden Regional Healthcare for their amazing care of Betty.

The family prefers memorials be directed to Calliope Village or the West Sioux Resource Room Fund.