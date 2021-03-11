Menu
Betty June Murray
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St
Kingsley, IA

Betty June (Treptow) Murray

Kingsley, Iowa

Betty June (Treptow) Murray, 92, of Kingsley went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church. Burial will be St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Kingsley. Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley is handling funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Betty is survived by her husband Dale Murray; children Dan Murray, Debi (Todd) Becker, David (Donita) Murray, and Darci (Lee) Magill; son-in-law Richard Drouillard; brother-in-law Gary Murray; sister-in-law Rachel Treptow; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Nettie Treptow; her brothers Leland and James Treptow; daughter Dawn Drouillard; daughter-in-law Janice Murray; grandson Jayme Dale Becker; great-granddaughter Laekyn Fischer; and nephew Floyd Treptow.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley
IA
Rohde Funeral Home
Betty was a lovely lady. We send our deepest condolences to Dale and family
Dave & Pat Murdoch
March 11, 2021
