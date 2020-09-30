Betty Nassiff

Sioux City

Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Nassiff, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei-Nativity Worship Center. Private family graveside service was held in St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The St. Vincent nurses will stand honor guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Betty was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of John and Ena (Harkins) Burns. The family moved to Sioux City when Betty was a sophomore in high school. She graduated from East High in June 1945. After graduation, Betty entered St. Vincent's School of Nursing and signed up with the U.S. Army in the cadet nurse training program for three years. Betty graduated as a registered nurse and continued in the cadet nurse program. Since World War II was ending and nurses were not needed, she was released from duty on June 18, 1948.

On Feb. 19, 1955, Betty married Oscar J. Nassiff and they were blessed with two daughters, Joan and Joy. In November 1971, OJ passed away. So, Betty and her two daughters (ages 13 and 14) became a great trio. Betty's most important ambition in life was to give the girls the best life that she could.

Betty was an operating room nurse and spent several years as the private scrub nurse for orthopedic surgeon, Dr. William Krigsten. She then started as an instructor of orthopedic surgery and operating room nursing at St. Vincent's School of Nursing. After a few years, she became the operating room supervisor at St. Vincent's Hospital which later became Marian Health Center. While being a supervisor, Betty also attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1976. Betty also was an instructor at Western Iowa Tech Community College and worked at Matney's Colonial Manor in South Sioux City. She spent a total of 55 years in the medical profession and her career ended at the age of 70 as a nursing home administrator.

Betty was a member of Nativity Catholic Church and various nursing associations. She was an avid golfer at Green Valley and Floyd Golf Courses and she enjoyed playing Bridge.

Survivors include her two daughters, Joan Prince (Terry) of Sioux City, and Joy Ford (Jim) of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Liz Stephens (Sean) of Newport Beach, Calif., and Joe Ford (Kelsey) of Ankeny; great-grandchildren, Norah Jo Ford, Leo Cooper Ford and Ivy Lucille Ford, all of Ankeny; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom Burns (Joan) and Merle Burns (Mary Lou).