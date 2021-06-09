Menu
Betty L. Wessendorf
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Betty L. Wessendorf

Sioux City

Betty L. Wessendorf, 83, of Sioux City passed away Friday, June 4, 202,1 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Betty L. Wessendorf was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Holstein, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin and Louetta (Olson) Lauer. Betty married Richard Wessendorf June 9, 1957; they made their home in Fort Dodge. Betty and Richard moved to Sioux City in 1971.

Betty enjoyed watching Nascar-Jeff Gordon #24 was her favorite-and visiting the casinos. She loved being with her fur baby, Barkley.

She is survived by her two sons, Randy D. (Jody Black) Wessendorf of Sioux City, and Jeff (Kim Cochran) Wessendorf of South Sioux City; three grandchildren, Brandon (Lori Harder) Wessendorf, Kristi Wessendorf, and Richie Wessendorf; five great-grandchildren, Thyan, Brayden, Teagan, AJ, and Wyatt; and fur baby, Barkley.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Wessendorf on February 16, 2012; daughter, Brenda; and one great-grandchild, Taylen.

The family would also like to thank her good neighbor, Sharon Varvais for her care and support throughout the years.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service
Sioux City, IA
Jun
11
Service
7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service
Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember all the good times we had as neighbors. She took great care of Sarah and taught her to love chocolate pudding and buns. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Mary Rempp
Friend
June 26, 2021
I only knew Betty for a very short time but she has left a lasting image and I will never forget her or her "trucker mouth". She was a delight to care for. Rest in ease my new friend Betty.
Clara
Other
June 10, 2021
