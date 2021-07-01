Beverly Mae Bates McCann

Arvada, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Beverly Mae Bates McCann of Arvada went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was 84 years old. Beverly passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home while recovering from a surgery for a bowel obstruction a week earlier.

Visitation and Celebration of Life service will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday at Aspen Mortuaries in Arvada. Friends and family are welcome to join in her visitation, memorial service and her burial. Burial will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery immediately following the service.

Beverly Mae Bates was the daughter of Stanley and Boneda Bates. She was born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Sioux City. Beverly attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from East High in the midyear class on Jan. 21, 1955. After graduation, Beverly worked for Iowa Public Service where she met her husband of 48 years, Timothy Ivan McCann.

The two were married at First Assembly of God Church on Aug. 4, 1973, where Beverly had been a member for a number of years, had played the saxophone with the worship team, and acquired many wonderful friends she had met in the women's ministries she participated in. The couple was blessed with their daughter Jill on March 16, 1977. Jill was the light of her parent's lives. The family accepted a transfer to Denver, Colo., on Jan. 1st, 1980, with the Burlington Northern Railroad and made their home in Lakewood, Colo.

Beverly loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. Spending time with her grandsons, Bradley (8) and Jakey (5) was her happiest place. Bev loved attending all sporting events her husband and her daughter were involved in. She loved sewing and utilized her talents to make costumes for her daughter's ice skating shows.

Beverly was an avid reader and loved to study the Bible. She was devoted to the women's study groups at First Assembly in Sioux City, Calvary Temple in Denver, and Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada where she seldom missed a Sunday service and will be greatly missed by her church family and friends.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Timothy McCann; daughter Jill, son-in-law Matt; grandsons Bradley (8) and Jake (5); sister Joyce of Loveland, Colo.; and sister Judy of Hinton, Iowa.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Gordon of Casper, Wyo.