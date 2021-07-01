Menu
Beverly Mae Bates McCann
Beverly Mae Bates McCann

Arvada, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Beverly Mae Bates McCann of Arvada went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was 84 years old. Beverly passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home while recovering from a surgery for a bowel obstruction a week earlier.

Visitation and Celebration of Life service will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday at Aspen Mortuaries in Arvada. Friends and family are welcome to join in her visitation, memorial service and her burial. Burial will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery immediately following the service.

Beverly Mae Bates was the daughter of Stanley and Boneda Bates. She was born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Sioux City. Beverly attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from East High in the midyear class on Jan. 21, 1955. After graduation, Beverly worked for Iowa Public Service where she met her husband of 48 years, Timothy Ivan McCann.

The two were married at First Assembly of God Church on Aug. 4, 1973, where Beverly had been a member for a number of years, had played the saxophone with the worship team, and acquired many wonderful friends she had met in the women's ministries she participated in. The couple was blessed with their daughter Jill on March 16, 1977. Jill was the light of her parent's lives. The family accepted a transfer to Denver, Colo., on Jan. 1st, 1980, with the Burlington Northern Railroad and made their home in Lakewood, Colo.

Beverly loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. Spending time with her grandsons, Bradley (8) and Jakey (5) was her happiest place. Bev loved attending all sporting events her husband and her daughter were involved in. She loved sewing and utilized her talents to make costumes for her daughter's ice skating shows.

Beverly was an avid reader and loved to study the Bible. She was devoted to the women's study groups at First Assembly in Sioux City, Calvary Temple in Denver, and Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada where she seldom missed a Sunday service and will be greatly missed by her church family and friends.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Timothy McCann; daughter Jill, son-in-law Matt; grandsons Bradley (8) and Jake (5); sister Joyce of Loveland, Colo.; and sister Judy of Hinton, Iowa.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Gordon of Casper, Wyo.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Aspen Arvada Chapel
6370 Union Street, Arvada, CO
Jul
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Aspen Arvada Chapel
6370 Union Street, Arvada, CO
Jul
5
Interment
12:00p.m.
Fort Logan National Cemetery
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to learn of Beverly´s passing. We have so many good memories of your family at the ice arena. The years go by so fast - I guess we are all just passing through to meet again in our forever home. May God bless and comfort your family.
Jan James Cleys and Amity English
Friend
August 24, 2021
Dearest Tim and Family, Oh how we will miss Bev´s smile and chatting before church. We will always remember her with fond memories. We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful wife, mom, and grandmother.
Tim and Debbie Griego
Friend
July 4, 2021
Tim, thinking of you and Jill, caring about you, and wishing you strength and peace. Extra prayers for you during these next tough days.
Jack and Jackie
Family
July 4, 2021
We are so sorry to hearing the passing of sweet Beverly. She always had a smile, kind words, and a on the go attitude. We are so sorry we can be with you at the two gatherings. Please know we are thinking and prayering for you all!! Please let us know if we can do anything. Big hugs to you all!!
Ray, Jennifer and Peyton
Family
July 4, 2021
Tim and family, Judy, Joyce. Mom and I send our sympathy your way. Love you all. Cousins, Eddie Wood and mom, Betty Wood, Sioux City, IA
Eddie Wood
Family
July 3, 2021
Tim and family, Please accept our deepest sympathy upon the passing of your beloved wife and mother. She is safely in the arms of her Savior. With much love, Mary and Veral
Mary and Veral Heller
Friend
July 2, 2021
We will miss Bev greatly! Her kindness & beautiful smile will never be forgotten! The heavens were rejoicing at her entrance! Love you sis!
Shelley & Bob Lessard
Family
July 1, 2021
Tim, Jill, Matt, Bradley and Jakey. I am so sorry for your loss. Bev always had a smile. She was such a positive person. She loved God,FOX News and Trump but most of all her family. She lit up when she talked about her grandsons. She will truly be missed and she has left us memories to last our lifetime.
Barb McCann Gill
Family
July 1, 2021
