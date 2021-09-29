Billie J. Boulden

Sioux City

Billie J. Boulden, 89, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at a local care center.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Chaplain Janell Norton officiating. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Billie was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Sioux City, the daughter of Jessie James and Bessie Bell (Greenwood) Fredrickson. She graduated from East High School. Billie married Charles Boulden on May 15, 1950, in Sioux City. To this union two children were born. Charles passed away on June 5, 2005.

Billie worked for a bank, Roe Dairy making ice cream cones, and in admitting at the Methodist Hospital before the family moved to California where Billie worked in data processing at the Garfield Medical Center in Monterey Park, Calif. Billie enjoyed dancing and skating in her younger years and loved to play cards with friends and play Bingo. She enjoyed watching her TV shows and adored cats. Billie loved cooking and sharing her fried chicken and homemade gravy with family.

She is survived by her children Audrey (Mike) Krommenhoek of Sioux City, and James Boulden of Sioux City; grandchildren Kara (Greg) Kuester, and Jack "Buddy" Hysell Jr. (Jordan DeMars); and great-granddaughter Megan Kuester.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; and sisters Ruth, Dorothy, and Betty.