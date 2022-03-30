Billie Jo Kwikkel McNeil

Denver, Colo., formerly Sioux City

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, Billie Jo Kwikkel McNeil passed away at the age of 52.

Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1132 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

Billie was born on April 4, 1969, in Sioux City. She became the first person in her family to receive a college degree, spending a few semesters at Iowa State and eventually graduating from Morningside College. Later on, she moved to Denver where she met her husband, Dave McNeil, and they raised a daughter, Andie McNeil. She then went to work in the Oil and Gas industry where she made lifelong friends.

She loved cats and other animals. As her daughter gained a love for protecting the planet, so did she. She loved taking photos but hated being in them. She was a fighter and willing to fight for what she wanted. She was a kind soul that tried to help everyone when possible. She was known for being funny and for her infectious smile.

She is survived by her daughter Andie; husband Dave; sisters Kathy, Christy, and Connie; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and many friends.

Billie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Billy and Florence Kwikkel; brother-in-law John Anderson; and nephew Yankton Anderson.