Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billie Jo Kwikkel McNeil
1969 - 2022
BORN
1969
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 1 2022
4:00p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn
Send Flowers

Billie Jo Kwikkel McNeil

Denver, Colo., formerly Sioux City

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, Billie Jo Kwikkel McNeil passed away at the age of 52.

Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1132 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

Billie was born on April 4, 1969, in Sioux City. She became the first person in her family to receive a college degree, spending a few semesters at Iowa State and eventually graduating from Morningside College. Later on, she moved to Denver where she met her husband, Dave McNeil, and they raised a daughter, Andie McNeil. She then went to work in the Oil and Gas industry where she made lifelong friends.

She loved cats and other animals. As her daughter gained a love for protecting the planet, so did she. She loved taking photos but hated being in them. She was a fighter and willing to fight for what she wanted. She was a kind soul that tried to help everyone when possible. She was known for being funny and for her infectious smile.

She is survived by her daughter Andie; husband Dave; sisters Kathy, Christy, and Connie; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and many friends.

Billie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Billy and Florence Kwikkel; brother-in-law John Anderson; and nephew Yankton Anderson.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn
1132 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.