Billie Henry Ranschau
Porter Funeral Home - Rock Valley
1704 15th St
Rock Valley, IA

Billie 'Bill' Henry Ranschau

Rock Valley, Iowa

Billie "Bill" Henry Ranschau, 77, of Rock Valley, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home in rural Rock Valley. Billie died peacefully surrounded by his family after an 11-year battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Rock Valley, with Vicar Edward Pease officiating. Inurnment will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Billie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Della; and three children, Sonia, Ellen, and Vaughan Ranschau, all of Rock Valley.

Memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Rock Valley or a charity of your choice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
1921 12th Street, Rock Valley, IA
Mar
31
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
1921 12th Street, Rock Valley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Porter Funeral Home - Rock Valley
