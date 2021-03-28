Billie 'Bill' Henry Ranschau

Rock Valley, Iowa

Billie "Bill" Henry Ranschau, 77, of Rock Valley, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home in rural Rock Valley. Billie died peacefully surrounded by his family after an 11-year battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Rock Valley, with Vicar Edward Pease officiating. Inurnment will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Billie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Della; and three children, Sonia, Ellen, and Vaughan Ranschau, all of Rock Valley.

Memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Rock Valley or a charity of your choice.