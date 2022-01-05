Blanche Lorraine Roorda

Rock Valley, Iowa

Blanche Lorraine Roorda, 98, of Rock Valley died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Lorraine donated her body for study at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Deeded Body Program. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Pioneer United Methodist Church in Rock Valley. Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Blanche Lorraine (Miller) Roorda was born at Correctionville, Iowa, on May 1, 1923 to Harvey and Blanche Miller. She received her education at a one room rural school, Correctionville High School, and Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. Lorraine taught rural school in Woodbury County in Iowa and then Junior and Senior High School at the Rock Valley Public School where she coached girls' basketball. Lorraine and Hessel John Roorda were united in marriage in 1952.

She is survived by her daughters, Helen Roorda, Lois (Dean) Knox, and Joan (TJ) Keeler; four grandchildren, Emily, Caleb, Hannah, and Rachel; and five great-grandchildren, Knox, Grace Lorraine, Jack Harvey, Griffin, and Rose.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Blanche Miller; husband, Hessel John Roorda; parents-in-law, Hessel S. and Mary Roorda; son, Hessel Ray Roorda; infant Keeler grandson; sisters, Ruth (Melvin) Treptow, and Joan (William) Cameron; brother, Ray (Mary Jane) Miller; infant brother, Jacob Miller; and all her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Memorials may be given to Pioneer United Methodist Church, Hegg Health Center, or Habitat for Humanity.