Bobby was a great guy with a very kind heart, he would help out anyone in need. My deepest condolences to his family
Kathleen Trudell
March 16, 2021
Bobby was a very goid man he would walk me and my twin sister cCherri and Cheryl Bahmer home from school in 7th n 8th grade him and Regina Banks made sure they walked us home i have alway held that close to my heart and we will always remember that we will miss Bobby
Cherri n Cherl Bahmer
Friend
March 14, 2021
I was Bobby´s first grade teacher at Webster. My name was Miss Moe then. He was so adorable. My sympathy to his family and friends.
Stephanie Hokanson
March 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Debra Ann , Bobo and all family members of Bobby. We look bed our brother and there are countless fellowship memories, the big smile and contagious laugh to reflect on before he accepted our Lord & Savior and after receiving his Lord and Savior. We will miss you brother. Continuing to hold the loved ones in our prayers. Rest on Bobby.
Rev Mark & Lori (Hayes) Gentry
March 14, 2021
my childhood friend and homeboy.
Rest easy.
linda plummer
March 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Bobby's family. I'll never forget the good times at the boys club & West jr. The fun times you- Marshall R.-and I had playing Bball pool and just hanging out. Will miss u Bobby. Rest in peace. Shawn Sullivan
Shawn Sullivan
March 13, 2021
I have lots of fond memories of Bobby. Most of all I thank him for our 2 beautiful daughters
Amy Maclem
March 13, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to Bobby´s Family, Sister Debra, Mt. Zion Family And Friends. Bobby was a very talented young man who excelled in Sports, having learned the game of basketball during his days w the BoysClub of Siouxland. Boxing was another love of Bobby´s. Later in life Bobby came to Love His Lord And Savior w the same passion he developed for athletics. I pray Bobby is home w His Lord And Creator. Enjoying Eternal Life. God´s Blessings Bobby... We will miss You !