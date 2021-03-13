My Sincere Condolences to Bobby´s Family, Sister Debra, Mt. Zion Family And Friends. Bobby was a very talented young man who excelled in Sports, having learned the game of basketball during his days w the BoysClub of Siouxland. Boxing was another love of Bobby´s. Later in life Bobby came to Love His Lord And Savior w the same passion he developed for athletics. I pray Bobby is home w His Lord And Creator. Enjoying Eternal Life. God´s Blessings Bobby... We will miss You !

Ed Goergen March 13, 2021