Mom I miss you and I know you are in a better place. I think about our time we had together a lot. You are always in my heart.
Debbie Young
May 30, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all
Dave & Paula Blanford
March 11, 2021
Big Sis I will always think of you, your in my heart. I know God has you now and no more pain. You are my rock we shared tears together and much laughter so many good times that gives me comfort I love you and I miss you so much. I'm sending hugs and kisses you are such a beautiful Wife, Mother, Grandma Great Grandma and Daughter and a Great Big Sis. I love you so much.
Patty Moore, Delaney, Goodrich
March 11, 2021
My mom...My best friend...I miss and love you so much mom...I'm going to miss our rummaging...Our little shopping sprees at Flee Markets and Wal-Mart...And our Movies Nights...All our game times together