Big Sis I will always think of you, your in my heart. I know God has you now and no more pain. You are my rock we shared tears together and much laughter so many good times that gives me comfort I love you and I miss you so much. I'm sending hugs and kisses you are such a beautiful Wife, Mother, Grandma Great Grandma and Daughter and a Great Big Sis. I love you so much.

Patty Moore, Delaney, Goodrich March 11, 2021