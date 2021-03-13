Bonnie Broesder Hauser

Iowa City, Iowa

Bonnie Broesder Hauser, long time Iowa City resident, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Pioneer Park, Lone Tree Iowa, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.

There will be no visitation, and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Welsh Congregational church, rural Sharon Center, with Pastor Jerry Stevenson presiding. Arrangements are being handled by Lensing Funeral and Cremation, Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Cards can be sent to the family C/O Renee Hauser, PO Box 291, Lone Tree, IA 52755. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Bonnie was born Feb. 4, 1929, to Casper and Tena (Delong) Broesder in Little Rock Township, Nobles County, Minn. She attended a one-room county schoolhouse (District 13) through the 8th grade and graduated from the Adrian Minnesota High School in 1946. Bonnie graduated from the Samuel School of Cosmetology in Sioux City in 1948. She met her future husband Ruben Hauser, of Sioux City (South Bottoms) and married him on Nov. 18, 1950, at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Lismore, Minn. They moved to Iowa City in 1962.

Bonnie was a proud 1st generation American, born to Dutch parents who immigrated to America for a better life. She loved to embroider, read, walk, and enjoyed volunteering at Longfellow Elementary School where she read to children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who had no enemies and many friends.

She is survived by her daughter Renee Hauser Duffey (Kevin) of Lone Tree, Iowa; son Timothy Hauser and grandson Ruben Hauser of Iowa City; brother-in-law, Virgil Ripperger of Adrian, Minn.; sister Toots (Dick) Jacobsen of Lakewood, Colo.; sister-in-law Joyce Broesder of Adrian; and many Hauser and Broesder nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ruben in 2006; three sisters Doree Ripperger, Ann Claire, and Beverly Broesder; two brothers William, and James; and sister-in-law Helen Broesder.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Pioneer Park for their compassionate care given to our mother for over six years.