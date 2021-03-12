Menu
Bonnye L. Briggs
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Bonnye L. Briggs

Sioux City

Bonnye L. Briggs, 94, of Sioux City passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at a local hospital.

The family will have a private celebration of her life by sharing a meal and family stories. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Bonnye Lorraine Briggs was born June 23, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of John and Lucille (Grate) Casaday. Bonnye grew up in the Des Moines area. She married William "Bill" Briggs on Sept. 20, 1947. Together they made their home in Sioux City.

Bonnye worked for Remington Rand Office Machines, later becoming a full-time homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, especially the family Christmas. She was an avid golfer and Bonnye walked the golf course until the age of 85. Her only regret was not getting a hole in one. She was a 40-year member of the Boat Club (now known as the Dakota Dunes), and enjoyed watching the PGA events on TV. Bonnye was an active volunteer at the Florence Crittenton Center, and the library at Nodland Elementary School.

Bonnye is survived by her son, Scott (Rhonda) Briggs of Sioux City; daughter, Julie Hobbs (John Paulsen) of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Sean Kress, Jeramy Kress, Kalie Miller, Nathan Briggs, and Casey Briggs; and two great-grandchildren, Kaleb Callahan and Mason Kress.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William (Bill); and one brother, Johnny.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I will always remember your mom's smile and laugh. When she would come to the dental lab, she was always a very gracious lady.
Denise Ingalls
March 16, 2021
Bonnye was best friends with my Mom Ellen and was my Godmother, friend, and great role model. I grew up sharing fun times with the entire family. Her joyful personality was a trait that I will always remember, She always sent me funny birthday cards that I always enjoyed getting. She will be missed.
Dean Schmidt
March 15, 2021
Bonnye's Family, We have been the next door neighbors to Bonnye for 33 years. Had many good chats and always watched out for each other. She will be missed! Our love and blessings to all. Rich, JoEllen, Carrie and family
JoEllen K Puttmann
March 14, 2021
