Boyd Brazzell
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Boyd 'Tom' Brazzell

Sioux City

Boyd "Tom" Brazzell, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday Jan. 17, 2021.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The Rev. Jerome Cosgrove will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tom, son of Darlene and Leo "Boyd" Brazzell, was born April 5, 1944, in South Sioux City, Neb. He attended Bishop Heelan High School and graduated in 1962. He went on to study Journalism/English at the University of South Dakota, and later received his master's at Wayne State College.

Tom began a lifelong career of coaching basketball and teaching English at South Sioux City High School. He went on to teach at Hoover and North High School, where he spent the remainder of his career. He was very passionate about coaching and teaching and helping the development of young adults.

On Feb. 19, 1966, Tom married Maryellen (Shearer) Shipp. They were united in marriage for 40 years. He later married Jeri (Ostapoff) Brazzell. They were united until her passing in 2018.

Tom began his love for the New York Yankees as a small boy and rarely missed a game on TV. He loved the Boston Celtics, especially his favorite player, Larry Bird. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was most happy in the boat on the lake catching fish.

Tom is survived by his children, Mark (Lisa) Brazzell of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Jody Brazzell of Dakota Dunes; his four grandchildren, Zach Brazzell of Sioux Falls, S.D., Trenton Brazzell of Vermillion, S.D., Nigel Treinen of Las Vegas, Nev., and Olivia Treinen of Dakota Dunes; and his close cousin, Pam Marsh of Dakota City, Neb.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Darlene and Leo "Boyd" Brazzell; his wife, Jeri Brazzell; and his granddaughter, Danielle Brazzell.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
IA
Jun
23
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy. Many memories of our 61 heelan state championship football team . Thanks for our years of friendship
Joe Boyle lincoln ne bishop heelan class of 63
June 20, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. Our family had many great memories of Memorial Day gatherings with Boyd, Darlene and Tom at our home in Kingsley as Darlene would decorate family graves in the Kingsley Cemetery. And we would often gather at the Brazzell home for 4th of July. One fun memory I have is of my sisters playing basketball in the driveway with my brothers and Tom. Unbeknownst to Tom, my sisters were VERY good shooters and players and they whipped my brothers and Tom. Tom had to eat his words because he may have made a comment or two that it would be easy to beat the girls team! I became a high school basketball official and I believe I had the opportunity to referee some of the games when Tom was coaching. I´m happy to report that he was always respectful and seemed to enjoy the fact that I was out there reffing his team! Good memories! You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Jenni Galles Malsam
June 20, 2021
