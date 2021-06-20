Boyd 'Tom' Brazzell

Sioux City

Boyd "Tom" Brazzell, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday Jan. 17, 2021.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The Rev. Jerome Cosgrove will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tom, son of Darlene and Leo "Boyd" Brazzell, was born April 5, 1944, in South Sioux City, Neb. He attended Bishop Heelan High School and graduated in 1962. He went on to study Journalism/English at the University of South Dakota, and later received his master's at Wayne State College.

Tom began a lifelong career of coaching basketball and teaching English at South Sioux City High School. He went on to teach at Hoover and North High School, where he spent the remainder of his career. He was very passionate about coaching and teaching and helping the development of young adults.

On Feb. 19, 1966, Tom married Maryellen (Shearer) Shipp. They were united in marriage for 40 years. He later married Jeri (Ostapoff) Brazzell. They were united until her passing in 2018.

Tom began his love for the New York Yankees as a small boy and rarely missed a game on TV. He loved the Boston Celtics, especially his favorite player, Larry Bird. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was most happy in the boat on the lake catching fish.

Tom is survived by his children, Mark (Lisa) Brazzell of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Jody Brazzell of Dakota Dunes; his four grandchildren, Zach Brazzell of Sioux Falls, S.D., Trenton Brazzell of Vermillion, S.D., Nigel Treinen of Las Vegas, Nev., and Olivia Treinen of Dakota Dunes; and his close cousin, Pam Marsh of Dakota City, Neb.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Darlene and Leo "Boyd" Brazzell; his wife, Jeri Brazzell; and his granddaughter, Danielle Brazzell.