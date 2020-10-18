Brady Leroy Hanson

Castana, Iowa

Brady Leroy Hanson, 76, of Castana, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, of a sudden illness.

Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Castana Community Church in Castana, Iowa, with Pastor Linda Boggs officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please bring and wear masks.) Private family burial will be held at a later date at Center Cemetery in Castana. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa.

Brady was born on Oct. 16, 1943, in Ute, Iowa, to Elvin and Hazel (Riddle) Hanson, the third of four children. He attended Castana Community Schools, graduating in 1961. He married Catherine Anderson on April 21, 1963. Born to this union were five children, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Over the course of his life, Brady worked at Hanson Service Station; Castana Grain Elevator; as a sales agent for Garst & Thomas Seed; and as a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 30 years. Throughout all of these endeavors, he always farmed as well.

He served on the boards of Castana Community Church, Maple Valley Community Schools and was president of Monona County Farm Bureau. He was elected mayor of Castana and Monona County Supervisor. He was dedicated to farming, his family, and helping neighbors and community members.

Brady was an avid reader who never met a stranger. He enjoyed daily coffee gatherings with friends and occasional road trips with Cathy to visit children, grandchildren, extended family and high school friends. He was always quick to share a joke or story and brag about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved farming and living in Monona County.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Cathy Hanson of Castana; children, Pamela (Randy) Eminger of Belle Vista, Ark., and family, Adam of San Antonio, Texas, Thomas of Manor, Texas, and Philip (Kristin) of Austin, Texas; Bradley (Mary Jo) Hanson of Castana, and family, Beau (Jennifer) with children, Peyton, Parker and Kane of Castana, Samuel of Mapleton, Theodore (Sarah) of Sioux City, and Glen of Mapleton; Robert (Maureen) Hanson of La Porte City and family, Natalie of Fort Worth, Texas, Mitchell of Bloomfield, Wesley of Iowa City, Gabriel, Olivia and Jillian at home; Cynthia Hanson of Sioux City, and daughter, Bradey at home; and Theresa Leslie of Bentonville, Ark. and family, Hannah with son, Benjamin of Bentonville, Carleton of Flagstaff, Ariz., Braeden and Carryn at home; brother, Harvey (Nancy) Hanson of Castana; sister, Lois Jensen of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Paul Petersen of Turin, Iowa; uncle, Myron (Diane) Riddle of Kearney, Neb.; and aunt ,June Riddle of Onawa; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold; nephew, Roger Petersen; sister-in-law, Patricia Petersen; niece, Ann Cox; brother-in-law, Heral Jensen; and other family members.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com