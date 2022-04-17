Brenda J. Chapman

Sioux City

Brenda J. Chapman, 72, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel in Sioux City.

Brenda was born on Aug. 16, 1949, to Earl and Geneva (Kabule) King in Huron, S.D. She was united in marriage to her best friend Ron Chapman in May of 1992 in Nashua, Iowa. Brenda enjoyed working in healthcare throughout her life where she later retired in 2013.

She enjoyed shopping, gardening, spending time with her family and traveling the country with Ron. You could always find Brenda cheering on the Chicago Bulls and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team.

Brenda is survived by her husband Ron Chapman; and son Marty (Kelly) Scheid.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Linda Robbie.