Brenda D. Olerich

Ida Grove, Iowa, formerly Odebolt, Iowa

60, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Services: Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m., Christiansen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Odebolt. Burial: after the service, St. Martin's Catholic Cemetery, Odebolt. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.