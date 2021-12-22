Menu
Brent Hoffman
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Brent Hoffman

Sergeant Bluff

Brent Hoffman, 56, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Hillcrest Healthcare Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

Visitation with the family present will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Brent Douglas Hoffman was born on Oct. 23, 1965, to Douglas Elmer and Lilas Jean (Roehrich) Hoffman. He was raised just south of Le Mars with his parents until he was eight years old. Brent then became a resident of Hope Haven in Rock Valley, Iowa. Brent moved to Bluff View Homes in Sergeant Bluff in 1991, and while there formed many lifelong bonds with the other residents and staff who looked after him. There Brent was able to participate in different work opportunities and social events at his own pace.

Brent was content to spend his free time alone or with just a few close friends. His favorite hobbies involved being outdoors, walking, resting on benches, or being around and riding on tractors. He also loved good food and drinks, especially soda or something he could snack on all afternoon. Brent also enjoyed spending time with loved ones, watching TV, and making sure his voice was always heard.

Brent is survived by his brother, Kyle (Rheanne) Hoffman and their son, Chase Bazer, all of Sioux City; aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended relatives; and many loved ones at Bluff View Homes.

Brent is preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Lilas; two infant brothers; maternal grandparents, John and Lilas (Bogenrief) Roehrich; and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Helen (Marbach) Hoffman.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
Brent made me wait years to earn his friendship. In 2021, he was beyond a friend, more a brother. Biggest smiles. Bigger laughter.
Travis Collyns
Work
December 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Carol Vanderloo
December 22, 2021
sorry to hear about your loss known him a long time
LOREN PAGELER
Friend
December 21, 2021
