Brent Hoffman

Sergeant Bluff

Brent Hoffman, 56, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Hillcrest Healthcare Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

Visitation with the family present will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Brent Douglas Hoffman was born on Oct. 23, 1965, to Douglas Elmer and Lilas Jean (Roehrich) Hoffman. He was raised just south of Le Mars with his parents until he was eight years old. Brent then became a resident of Hope Haven in Rock Valley, Iowa. Brent moved to Bluff View Homes in Sergeant Bluff in 1991, and while there formed many lifelong bonds with the other residents and staff who looked after him. There Brent was able to participate in different work opportunities and social events at his own pace.

Brent was content to spend his free time alone or with just a few close friends. His favorite hobbies involved being outdoors, walking, resting on benches, or being around and riding on tractors. He also loved good food and drinks, especially soda or something he could snack on all afternoon. Brent also enjoyed spending time with loved ones, watching TV, and making sure his voice was always heard.

Brent is survived by his brother, Kyle (Rheanne) Hoffman and their son, Chase Bazer, all of Sioux City; aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended relatives; and many loved ones at Bluff View Homes.

Brent is preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Lilas; two infant brothers; maternal grandparents, John and Lilas (Bogenrief) Roehrich; and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Helen (Marbach) Hoffman.