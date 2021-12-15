Brent W. Hunt

Sioux City

Brent W. Hunt, 48, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at a local hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Brent was born Aug. 4, 1973, in Sioux City, the son of Darrell and Judy (Burns) Hunt. He was raised in Kingsley, Iowa, and graduated from Kingsley High School in 1992. Following graduation, he moved to Sioux City. He worked at various fast-food restaurants as a cook and worked briefly at WinnaVegas as a housekeeper. He enjoyed drawing, fishing, and camping. He often joked around and was a fan of the Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his siblings Jon (BobbiJo) Hunt of Sioux City, Troy Hunt of Sioux City, Terry (Stacie) Hunt of Bellevue, Neb., Charmin Twinn of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.