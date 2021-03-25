Sympathy to Bob and Sally. I had the pleasure of knowing Brian at MCI. He was such a nice person and good employee. I did not know his former careers, but from learning from his obituary, he lived a very fulfilling and enjoyable life.
Romaine Wiebelhaus
April 4, 2021
Brian was awesome. I worked with him at the Tale n Ale. He will be missed by Many friends.
Jayne Irwin
April 4, 2021
He was in my class at Heelan High. Great sense of humor. He was his own person, and did not change for anyone.
JOHN E BURKE
March 27, 2021
Will always remember the fun times we had at the Tail & Ale during the 80´s. One of the all-around best bartenders I ever worked with. Glad we stayed in touch over the years....loved getting your Christmas messages every December.
One regret is that we didn´t get together more often.
Love you forever and ever.
Kathy