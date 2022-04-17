Brian A. O'Neill

Jackson, Neb.

Brian A. O'Neill, 63, of Jackson passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Jackson. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Brian was born the son of Frank and Noma (Nelson) O'Neill on Feb. 10, 1959 in Sioux City. He was raised in Ponca and graduated from Ponca High School. Brian married Cheri Smith, and to this union a daughter, Traci, was born. He later married Vicky Tranmer, and to this union a son, Blake, was born, and stepson, Rudy came into his life.

At 17, Brian starting working with his brother, Jerry, who taught him drywall and painting. He went on to work for himself as a drywall finisher for 42 years until his health declined.

Brian enjoyed being outdoors. He liked spending summers doing yardwork, gardening, and hosting his annual 3rd of July parties. His family and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with them and going to their events. He was an avid Elvis fan and very proud of his Irish heritage.

He was the proud past mayor of Jackson from 1990 to 2014.

Brian is survived by his children, Traci (Matt) Swisher of South Sioux City, Rudy (Sheree) Norton of Le Mars, and Blake (Kelsey) O'Neill of South Sioux City; siblings, Jean (Bob Casey) Maxfield of North Sioux City, Jane (Jim Mullin) Dillon of Sioux City, Dan (Jacki) O'Neill of Lincoln, and Julie (Russ) Rasmussen of Ponca; grandchildren, Riley, Brinley, Allayna, and Bennett; and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry.