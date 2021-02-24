Bruce (Skippy) Bass

Arnolds Park, Iowa

Bruce (Skippy) Bass, 72, of Arnolds Park passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Spencer Hospital in Spencer, Iowa.

A celebration of life for Bruce will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Online condolences may be left at www.spiritlakefuneralhome.com.

Bruce William Bass was born Aug. 20, 1948, in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Charles and Virginia (Denman) Bass. After graduating from high school, he earned his bachelor's degree at Cal State Fullerton. On March 4, 1975, Bruce married Jan Bullis in Norfolk, Neb. During his 37 years at IBP/Tyson Foods Bruce worked his way through the cattle buying division becoming Vice President of Cattle Procurement.

In his free time Bruce enjoyed a round of golf, boating, cooking and his pets. The thing he enjoyed most, however, was sharing his love and generosity with his family. He was a member of the Methodist Church in Marcus, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife Jan of Arnolds Park; son Sam Bass; daughter Holly (Jeff) Schiffgen-Whitaker; granddaughters Madeleine and Hallie Whitaker; and grand dog Sydney.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers the Bass family would like to request that you consider a donation to the Humane Society of Northwest Iowa.