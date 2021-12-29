Menu
Bruce Flaugh Sr.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Bruce Flaugh Sr.

Kissee Mills, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Bruce Allen Flaugh Sr. of Kissee Mills passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Cox Medical Center in Branson, Mo.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Avenue, Sioux City. Pastor Liz Tucker will officiate. A luncheon will follow immediately after at the church.

Bruce was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Sioux City. He attended Lawton-Bronson and Riverside schools and Sioux City West High School. In March of 1977, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Fort Brag, N.C. In 1978 Bruce met Cynthia Jackson, and they married Sept. 17, 1980, in Yanceyville N.C. Bruce was then stationed at Camp Darby in Italy and then honorably discharged in September of 1985. His hobbies were music, playing in his band, and working on vehicles.

Bruce is survived by his ex-wife Cynthia Heida; three children, Aprile (Flaugh) Sikora, Bruce Flaugh Jr., and Darron Flaugh; two grandchildren Jaelyn Johnson and Jaxson Sikora; stepmother Kathy Flaugh; step-grandmother Coleen Christiansen; two sisters Toni Brown and Patty Nelson; brothers Chad Flaugh, Ernie Flaugh and Craig Flaugh; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Flaugh and Betty Conway; stepfather Bill Conway; brothers Richard Flaugh Jr. and Don Flaugh; and grandparents Marge and Clint Friel, and Beaulah and Orville Flaugh.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Memorial Gathering
luncheon at Riverside United Methodist Church
617 Wright Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jan
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Riverside United Methodist Church
617 Wright Avenue, Sioux City, IA
5 Entries
Bruce was a member of our band when he was still in high school many years ago. We enjoyed his talent and his friendship. He contacted us in the past few months by phone, and we all had good conversations with him, glad he reached out to us and shared many good memories. Rest in Peace, Bruce. Our sympathy goes out to your family.
The Sound Crew Band, Jack Langley, Bob Leach, and Dennis Hemingson
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all.
Peg Appel
School
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss.No one wants to lose our child before us.
Wanda Ingalls
Friend
December 29, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. We are keeping you all in our prayers during your time of grief.
Mike and Diane Paugh
School
December 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Jim and Linda Prevail
Friend
December 29, 2021
