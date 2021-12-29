Bruce Flaugh Sr.

Kissee Mills, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Bruce Allen Flaugh Sr. of Kissee Mills passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Cox Medical Center in Branson, Mo.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Avenue, Sioux City. Pastor Liz Tucker will officiate. A luncheon will follow immediately after at the church.

Bruce was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Sioux City. He attended Lawton-Bronson and Riverside schools and Sioux City West High School. In March of 1977, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Fort Brag, N.C. In 1978 Bruce met Cynthia Jackson, and they married Sept. 17, 1980, in Yanceyville N.C. Bruce was then stationed at Camp Darby in Italy and then honorably discharged in September of 1985. His hobbies were music, playing in his band, and working on vehicles.

Bruce is survived by his ex-wife Cynthia Heida; three children, Aprile (Flaugh) Sikora, Bruce Flaugh Jr., and Darron Flaugh; two grandchildren Jaelyn Johnson and Jaxson Sikora; stepmother Kathy Flaugh; step-grandmother Coleen Christiansen; two sisters Toni Brown and Patty Nelson; brothers Chad Flaugh, Ernie Flaugh and Craig Flaugh; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Flaugh and Betty Conway; stepfather Bill Conway; brothers Richard Flaugh Jr. and Don Flaugh; and grandparents Marge and Clint Friel, and Beaulah and Orville Flaugh.