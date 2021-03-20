To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Rama & Veena Chaturvedi
April 19, 2021
Love, Rae and Luke Hickox
April 1, 2021
My condolences to Bruce's' family. As a Deere supplier, I worked with Bruce for many years and considered him a good friend. I was always impressed with his positive attitude and smile.
Larry George
March 27, 2021
Very saddened to learn of his passing. He was dedicated to family and had great passion for his work. May God rest his soul.
Seemant Chaturvedi
March 25, 2021
It is a heart breaking loss for us and all the family
and friends .. our prayers to the Lord for peace to his soul and strength to the family
Rama and. Veela Chaturvedi
March 24, 2021
I enjoyed working with Bruce at John Deere, he was always very helpful. My condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Aaron Timmerman
March 24, 2021
Lisa and Dick Hurban
March 23, 2021
I worked with Bruce at John Deere for many years and convinced him to co-coach soccer for Ellen many years ago. He always called me Coach after that and its a title I value. He was a very kind and decent human being. Condolences to his family.
Dick Hurban
March 23, 2021
Deepak & Meeta Chaturvedi
March 23, 2021
I was Bruce´s brother-in-law as he was married to my sister. He was a very decent man, a devoted husband, good provider, and a good dad. We became closer and on more friendlier terms when he moved to Iowa for his job. He was taken way to soon! May you rest in peace Bruce. I love you. God bless you, your mom and your sisters, Kal, Kiran, and Ellen.
Sanjiv
March 22, 2021
Went to west high school together. Bruce was a great guy. Went to him if I needed help with math. My heart felt sympathy to his family.