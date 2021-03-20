I was Bruce´s brother-in-law as he was married to my sister. He was a very decent man, a devoted husband, good provider, and a good dad. We became closer and on more friendlier terms when he moved to Iowa for his job. He was taken way to soon! May you rest in peace Bruce. I love you. God bless you, your mom and your sisters, Kal, Kiran, and Ellen.

Sanjiv March 22, 2021