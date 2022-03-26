Bruce Mace

Sioux City

Bruce Mace, 60, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Rochester, Minn., following a long illness.

He and his brother Clay Mace will be celebrated in a combined service from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Mary Treglia Center.

Bruce was born to parents Vernon Mace Sr. and Betty Taylor, on Dec. 6, 1961, in Wagner, S.D. Bruce worked in Construction for most of his life, mastering the art of concrete. He enjoyed watching movies and anything on the History Channel.

A lover of rock music, Bruce had his daughter fill his iPod with nothing but songs from his favorite band, The Cult. Bruce was a friend to all and extended his hand to anyone in need, however he could. He loved spending his time with friends and family. He had a great head of teeth, and was never without laughter and a smile. His favorite food was candy, known by his grandchildren as the Candy Man.

In the later years of his life, nothing was more important to Bruce than reconnecting with his children, and helping them form relationships with each other. Bruce was a very proud father and grandfather. He spoke constantly of his children and grandchildren to whomever would listen.

Bruce spent his last weekend bowling and relaxing at his son's home in Le Mars, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Betty Taylor; siblings, Bobby Mace, Tommy Mace, PeeWee Taylor, and Beth Middleton; special companion, April Lambing; children, Joshua (Jill Leners), Cody (Ashley Leners), Shelby Lambing, Brooke Lambing, and Morgan Jacobs; and grandchildren, Wyatt, Elliot, Parker, and Elsie.

Bruce is preceded in death by his siblings, Macen Greyface, Randy Deal, Lizzy Taylor, Vernon Mace Jr., and Nora Taylor.