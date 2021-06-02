Menu
Bruce Allen Scheid
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Bruce Allen Scheid

Sioux City

Bruce Allen Scheid of Sioux City, died on May 29, 2021.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sioux City. Following the service, military honors will be rendered. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Bruce was born to Edward and Olga Scheid on Dec. 19, 1946, in Huron, S.D. He was raised on a farm near Cavour, S.D. He began his long military career after graduating from Iroquois High School by joining the Army in 1965. As a member of the Signal Corps, he served both in Berlin and Vietnam.

After his discharge, he married Brenda King and they spent a year in Springfield, Ill. They then moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., where Bruce began his broadcasting career in radio. In 1970, they moved to Sioux City, where Bruce joined KTIV. Their son, Marty was born as Bruce worked on his English degree from Briar Cliff College.

He joined the 185th Tactical Fighter Group of the Air National Guard and ultimately served over 22 years. Bruce later married Linda Davis, and they raised their sons, Adam and Gabriel. After 37 years with KTIV, he retired in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Marty (Kelly), Adam (Anna) and Gabriel (Meghan); and grandson, Cedric.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Olga Scheid; sisters, Eva, Evadna, and Lavonne; and brother, Paul Scheid.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Siouxland Freedom Park or the Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc.

Please note that per church policy, masks will be required at the visitation and funeral.

The service will also be streamed for those not joining us in person at https:/fb.me/eq1MYXN9i.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
1200 Douglas Street, Sioux, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Stay strong. The Paulsen family
Jerita L Paulsen
Other
June 11, 2021
My deepest Condolences to Linda and family.
Doug Wiggs
Friend
June 7, 2021
Linda, Adam, Gabe and family:we are sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers to all of you. Larry and Melanie Dicks
Melanie Dicks
Friend
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I watched Bruce for most of his years on tv. I just want to send blessings to the family. Wanda Ingalls
Wanda Ingalls
Other
June 4, 2021
Mrs.Sheid- Lifetime Sioux City Resident offering condolences with sincerest sympathy.
Brenda wheelen
June 3, 2021
Linda and family: I'm so sorry to hear of Bruce's death. Sending sincerest condolences. Linda Waite Smith, friend from Sioux City in the late 1980s and now in Kansas City, Missouri.
Linda Waite Smith
Friend
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results