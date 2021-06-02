Bruce Allen Scheid

Sioux City

Bruce Allen Scheid of Sioux City, died on May 29, 2021.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sioux City. Following the service, military honors will be rendered. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Bruce was born to Edward and Olga Scheid on Dec. 19, 1946, in Huron, S.D. He was raised on a farm near Cavour, S.D. He began his long military career after graduating from Iroquois High School by joining the Army in 1965. As a member of the Signal Corps, he served both in Berlin and Vietnam.

After his discharge, he married Brenda King and they spent a year in Springfield, Ill. They then moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., where Bruce began his broadcasting career in radio. In 1970, they moved to Sioux City, where Bruce joined KTIV. Their son, Marty was born as Bruce worked on his English degree from Briar Cliff College.

He joined the 185th Tactical Fighter Group of the Air National Guard and ultimately served over 22 years. Bruce later married Linda Davis, and they raised their sons, Adam and Gabriel. After 37 years with KTIV, he retired in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Marty (Kelly), Adam (Anna) and Gabriel (Meghan); and grandson, Cedric.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Olga Scheid; sisters, Eva, Evadna, and Lavonne; and brother, Paul Scheid.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Siouxland Freedom Park or the Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc.

Please note that per church policy, masks will be required at the visitation and funeral.

The service will also be streamed for those not joining us in person at https:/fb.me/eq1MYXN9i.