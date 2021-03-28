Dr. Bruce W. Stavens

Dakota Dunes, formerly Sioux City

Dr. Bruce W. Stavens, MD, PhD, completed his life journey on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Menlo Park, Calif. He died peacefully, with dignity, after a long illness, his son and wife - of almost 53 years - by his side.

A private service was held in Palo Alto, Calif., to honor Bruce, the man who touched so many lives.

Dr. Stavens, a longtime resident of Sioux City and recently of Dakota Dunes, was born March 23, 1944, to J. William and Katherine Stavens in Manchester, Conn. He married Carole, his high school friend and college sweetheart, on July 6, 1968. Together they "produced" an incredible, caring son, David, currently of Atherton, Calif. To say David was his "pride and joy" is an understatement.

Bruce graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He received his PhD in Physiology and Biophysics from the University of Iowa, studying also in Maine at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. His thesis aided in the development of molecular imaging. Bruce received his MD from Vanderbilt University and completed his internship and residency in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Yale - New Haven Hospital where he was Chief Resident and received numerous teaching awards. Bruce also studied at Stanford University with Norman Shumway, a pioneering heart transplant surgeon.

A highlight of Bruce's life was his work as cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon in Sioux City where he practiced for 30 years. Every patient was special to Bruce and to his team. He felt he worked with the best, always impressed with the team's professionalism and the skill and compassion they brought to patients. US News and World Report twice cited Bruce and his team for excellence.

The team was like family to Bruce. Some worked with him for many years and include: Dr. Marwan Jarmakani, Lisa McLarty, Micki Bride, Traci Winter, Sheryll Moore, and the ICU nurses and staff who presented him with the beautiful quilt to commemorate their work together.

Bruce had many interests. He enjoyed traveling and trying new restaurants and cuisine, although he was great at the backyard barbeque. Fall meant football. Bruce knew every statistic. While he was a devoted Alabama fan, he celebrated others - Iowa and Iowa State.

Music - classical, country, 60's favorites - brought special pleasure. Bruce found many opportunities to attend concerts in New York City, even once at Lincoln Center to hear David and the Starling Chamber Orchestra make a special debut. Bruce, however, particularly enjoyed supporting and attending the Sioux City Symphony. The family of one patient, in fact, gifted the Symphony with a chair in honor of "Dr. Stavens."

Theater was also a favorite. Bruce enjoyed the productions he shared with his family on the big stage in New York City. However, his fondest memories were attending LAMB Arts Regional Theater productions at home. He always marveled at the talent and how it came together so successfully.

Besides his wife and son, Bruce leaves a brother-in-law and his wife, Robert E. and Suzanne LaPolt, who reside in Glastonbury, Conn. He also leaves a nephew, Robert A. LaPolt, and his wife and family who reside in East Hampton, Conn. Over the years, the families shared much. Bruce and "brother" Bob loved to talk "classic cars," often reminiscing about Bob's first - the green 1964 GTO Bruce found for him.

Left also is the Stavens' family matriarch - Dorothy Mayo, 90+ years young - and her family Pam, Scott, Marcia, and Rich who live in the West Suffield, Conn. area. For years, Bruce anticipated Aunt Dot's invitation to the Annual 4th of July Family Picnic and recalled the times his dad carved-out the watermelon and his mom made her famous lemon meringue pie. Bruce also leaves many cousins who grew up with him. It was a big tent.

Bruce believed "it takes a village." He lived the mantra building many coalitions as well as being a valued member of them. The family is grateful for the excellent care Bruce received at Stanford University and the respect they showed him as both patient and colleague. Special thanks to Dr. Heather Cohen Henri, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed, and to Kathy Berra, nurse extraordinaire and beloved friend. Final thanks to Mission Hospice of San Mateo and to Avisha and the compassionate team at Alta Mesa Funeral Home. It did take a village.

Bruce possessed a quiet intellect. He always listened. When he spoke, his opinions mattered. He was loved and he loved back. Carole and David will cherish every moment they shared with him. To family, friends, and colleagues, he leaves his legacy - to make a difference.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce would appreciate a donation in his memory to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It provides smart homes to critically injured veterans as well as mortgage-free homes to fallen first responder and Gold Star families with young children. Website: https://tunnel2towers.org. Telephone: 718-987-1931.

Please see the tribute to honor Bruce's memory and to thank those who worked with him. It will appear in the Sioux City Journal's Living Section on Sunday, March 28, 2021 and can be found online from March 28 until April 4.