Brunhild T. 'Bunny' Ericksen

Sergeant Bluff

Brunhild T. "Bunny" Ericksen, 87, of Sergeant Bluff died Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Sergeant Bluff. Burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Brunhild "Bunny" (Wegner) Ericksen was born on Jan. 5, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Ludwig and Mae (Sampson) Wegner. She attended school in Elmhurst, Ill., through the 6th grade and then in Radcliffe, Iowa, and graduated from Radcliffe High School in 1953 as class Valedictorian. She enrolled at the University of Iowa and obtained her Bachelor of Nursing degree. On April 28, 1962, Bunny was united in marriage to Theodore "Ted" Ericksen in Salix, Iowa.

She was a nurse at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center and later at Mid-Step Services in Sioux City, where she retired as the Director of Nursing in 1999. Over the years, she and her husband owned and operated Ericksen Grain Company in Salix. During her younger years, she played basketball in high school and belonged to the 4H where she showed horses. She enjoyed horse riding and raising AKC poodles. Bunny was an active member of Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church and its quilting group. She also belonged to the Red Hat Society.

Bunny is survived by her children, Tim (Daiv) Ericksen of Sergeant Bluff, Kristi Galles of Sioux City, Angie (Mark) Crawford of Des Moines, Iowa, and Steve (Kori Miller) Ericksen of Fremont, Neb.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara (Larry) Wilson of Penfield, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ted in 2012; and her son-in-law, Mark Galles in 2019.