Caitlin B. Rosenbaum

Elk Point, S.D.

30, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Services: Dec. 19 at 10 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elk Point. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery, rural Jefferson, S.D.. Visitation: Dec. Dec. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Kober Funeral Home.