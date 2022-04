Calvin Jay Gothier

Anthon, Iowa

81, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Services: Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church, Anthon. Burial: after the service, Oak Hill Cemetery, Anthon. Visitation: Oct. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon.