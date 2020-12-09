Calvin D. Heemstra

Orange City, Iowa

Mr. Calvin Heemstra, 85, of Orange City, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Dr. Brian Keepers and Pastor Ben Vos will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Visitation without the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You are invited to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.

Calvin Dean was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Sanborn, the second of four sons, to Jake and Jennie (Van Kley) Heemstra. He was raised in the Sanborn and Primghar areas, attending country schools in O'Brien County through the eighth grade and graduating from the Primghar High School.

He was united in marriage to Beverly Joan Bolkema on Feb. 20, 1957, in Sheldon. They made their home in Sheldon, where Cal worked for the Iowa Highway Commission. In 1963, they moved to Boyden, where he worked for the Farmers Cooperative Association, starting behind the counter in the elevator and eventually becoming the general manager.

In 1977, he and Bev moved their family to Orange City and Cal was the general manager of the Farmers Cooperative Association in Orange City and Maurice, where he served on several boards including Land O'Lakes and Iowa Institute for Cooperatives for many years. In his retirement years he worked at Diamond Vogel Paint, in the maintenance department of Northwestern College during the summer months, and volunteered at the Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community, all in Orange City.

Cal was a member of the Trinity Reformed Church, where he had served on the consistory as an elder and deacon and was a Catechism and Sunday School teacher. Cal enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, going to their games and concerts, and attending events at his church and Northwestern College. He also liked to do woodworking and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Bev, of Orange City; five children and their spouses, Jeff and Cindy Heemstra of Urbandale, Brad and Lynn Heemstra of Ames, Dan Heemstra and Dr. Martha Ording of Benton Harbor, Mich., Scott and Kelly Heemstra of Orange City, and Barb and Jeff Laarman of Holland, Mich.; five Japanese "children," Nobu Imamura, Takeshi Hayakawa, Tsuneo Hattori, Kaoru Hattori, and Hosana Okamura; sixteen grandchildren, Joe Heemstra, David Heemstra, and Jason Heemstra, Chris (Lyndee) Heemstra, Allie (Jonathan) Jones, and Meg (Eric) Shupe, Jacob (Abby) Heemstra, Jonah (Sarah) Heemstra, Hannah Heemstra, and Sarah Heemstra, Jordan Heemstra, Carter Heemstra, and Zoe Heemstra, and Brianna Laarman, Noah Laarman, and Abby Laarman; six great-grandchildren; two brothers and their wives, Larry and Lois Heemstra of Primghar, and Arv and Kathy Heemstra of Grand Forks, N.D.; and two sisters-in-law, Helen and her husband, Jim Bilsland of Sioux City, and Janice Bolkema of Sheldon; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Koos and Bertha Bolkema; a brother and his wife, Gerald and Audrey Heemstra; a sister-in-law, Joann Heemstra; and a brother-in-law, Ken Bolkema.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Trinity Reformed Church or Northwestern College.