Calvin G. Nelson

Formerly Sioux City

Calvin G. Nelson, 96, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Known to most as "Bill," he was born in Sioux City and he served in the US Army during WWII.

Calvin will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery next to his wife of 48 years, Barbara A. Nelson.

No services will be held at this time. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com