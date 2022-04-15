Capistrana 'Trana' Hanna

Des Moines, Iowa

Capistrana "Trana" Vendiola Hanna, 62, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Grandview Park Funeral Home in Des Moines. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com, also a livestream of the service will be available on her obituary page beginning at 3:50 p.m. the day of the service.

Trana was born March 28, 1960, in Dumaguete, Negros Oriental, Philippines, to Lucio and Policarpa (Villalon) Vendiola. She married Richard Hanna on Oct. 8, 2005.

Trana worked at Pleasant Hill Elementary for 12 plus years working as a Librarian and Special Education Associate. She was a school mother to many of her students. She had a green thumb and loved to be in the garden. Trana was a unique cook and seldom followed a recipe. She enjoyed spending her Saturdays thrift shopping and going to flea markets with Richard and Blue, her dog.

She shared her musical talents with many and especially the children she taught. Trana had a loyal heart and was always there for those that needed her. She cared for others in their time of need and stood by those as they went through their personal struggles.

Trana is survived by her husband, Richard Hanna; sons, Stephen Wilfahrt and Joseph (Eda) Wilfahrt; daughters, Claire Wilfahrt and Kylie Hanna; grandchildren, Mila Wilfahrt and Zeyd R Wilfahrt; sisters, Juana Vendiola and Crispina Vendiola; brother, Rene Vendiola; many extended family members; and all the people she mothered through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Timotea Vendiola; and brother, Francisco Vendiola.

Memorial contributions may be made to support the students with IEPs at Pleasant Hill Elementary.