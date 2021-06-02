Carl J. Ribando

Sioux City

Carl J. Ribando, 88, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home following a short illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Rev. Terry Roder will officiate. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Carl was born May 14, 1933 in Sioux City; he was the son of Antonio and Catherina (Sapienza) Ribando. Carl grew up in Sioux City and attended Central High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Catfish Submarine during the Korean Conflict.

After the service, Carl returned to Sioux City and worked for Radio Ray and then owned and operated Night Owl TV with Maynard Girard. Carl began working for Williams Appliance and retired in 1997 after working there for over 40 years.

On Oct. 28, 1957, Carl married Jean Benson in Sioux City.

Carl was baptized and married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a lifelong member there. Carl was very active in the church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He enjoyed fishing and driving his 1964 Ford Thunderbird.

Survivors include his wife, Jean of Sioux City; his daughter, Jeanne Ribando of Sioux City; and his granddaughter, Nicole Shannon and her husband, Dr. Logan Shannon.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, John; two brothers, Pete Ribando and Newt Robondo and his wife, Dorothy.

Memorial may be directed to Holy Spirit Retirement Home.