Carlyle S. 'Corky' Grenier

Carlyle S. "Corky" Grenier, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. To view the service online, please visit https://youtu.be/ovB-5GOqkKk. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Carlyle was born the son of Sylvester H. and Anetta (Comstock) Grenier on Feb. 16, 1927, in Sioux City. He attended Central High School. Lyle married Rosemary Willson on June 18, 1957, in South Sioux City, Neb. She passed away in 2018.

Corky worked in sales at Rogers Electric for 48 years.

Corky will be fondly remembered as a jokester, a patient man, and a very talented musician. He loved to play guitar and sing. He even had a Country Western band for several years. He also enjoyed remodeling with his wife, carpentry; and calling the car races at Riverside Park with his brother, Fred.

Corky is survived by four daughters, Robin (David) Roepke of Sioux City, Rosemary (John) White of Louisiana, Lisa (Kevin) Lake of Sioux City, and Roxanne (Roger) Smay of Georgia; son, Gary (Donna) Grenier of Dallas, Ga.; 15 grandchildren, Neil, Melissa, Shannon, Joshua, Mark, Sarah, Adam, Lyndsay, Kayla, Morgan, Philip, Timothy, Shannon, Lucas and Joey; 26 great-grandchildren; and special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemary; and siblings, Delores, Lyla, Fred, and Nancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or Hospice of Siouxland.