Carmen T. Hess

Moville, Iowa

Carmen T. Hess, 74, of Moville, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home of Sioux City.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m. and rosary service to follow at the church. Immaculate Conception Church will require all attendees of the funeral mass to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Carmen Teresa Hess was born on Jan. 16, 1947, to Earl and Lillian (Schieuer) Rogers in Sioux City. She was raised in Moville and graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1965.

Carmen married her high school sweetheart, Jon Hess on March 1, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Moville. To this union, two daughters were born, Camie and Wendi. They lived their lifetime in Moville except for a brief move in 1969 to Clovis, N.M., where Jon was stationed in the military.

Carmen worked in the office of an auto parts store and then at Hertz Car Rentals before retiring as the City Clerk of Moville after 18 years. Carmen was president of the Moville Chamber of Commerce for several years, belonged to the Moville Garden Club and was a member of the Wink Sparks Legion Auxiliary. Carmen was a lifetime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; she never missed any of her daughter's activities.

She is survived by her husband, Jon; daughters, Camie and husband, Jeff Mayer of Golden Valley, Minn., and Wendi Hess and Donahue Holloway of Lawton, Iowa; granddaughter, Isabelle Mayer of Golden Valley; sister, Virginia Kabisch of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Joe and wife Carolyn Hess of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Vicki Hess and Denny of Rock Island, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Clifford and Florence Hess; brother, James Rogers; brother-in-law, Charles Hess; and niece, Baylee Hess.