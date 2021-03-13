Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carmen T. Hess
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicklas Director Jensen Funeral Homes
225 Frontage Rd
Moville, IA

Carmen T. Hess

Moville, Iowa

Carmen T. Hess, 74, of Moville, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home of Sioux City.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m. and rosary service to follow at the church. Immaculate Conception Church will require all attendees of the funeral mass to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Carmen Teresa Hess was born on Jan. 16, 1947, to Earl and Lillian (Schieuer) Rogers in Sioux City. She was raised in Moville and graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1965.

Carmen married her high school sweetheart, Jon Hess on March 1, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Moville. To this union, two daughters were born, Camie and Wendi. They lived their lifetime in Moville except for a brief move in 1969 to Clovis, N.M., where Jon was stationed in the military.

Carmen worked in the office of an auto parts store and then at Hertz Car Rentals before retiring as the City Clerk of Moville after 18 years. Carmen was president of the Moville Chamber of Commerce for several years, belonged to the Moville Garden Club and was a member of the Wink Sparks Legion Auxiliary. Carmen was a lifetime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; she never missed any of her daughter's activities.

She is survived by her husband, Jon; daughters, Camie and husband, Jeff Mayer of Golden Valley, Minn., and Wendi Hess and Donahue Holloway of Lawton, Iowa; granddaughter, Isabelle Mayer of Golden Valley; sister, Virginia Kabisch of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Joe and wife Carolyn Hess of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Vicki Hess and Denny of Rock Island, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Clifford and Florence Hess; brother, James Rogers; brother-in-law, Charles Hess; and niece, Baylee Hess.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Rosary
Immaculate Conception Church
403 Jones St, Moville, IA
Mar
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
403 Jones St, Moville, IA
Mar
14
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
403 Jones St, Moville, IA
Mar
16
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
403 Jones St, Moville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Nicklas Director Jensen Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicklas Director Jensen Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of you. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
chuck & Sandi Holst
March 15, 2021
so sad Jon, Wendy and Cami - Jon and I go back to Climbing Hill 5th grade classmates. Carmen and I became friends when our schools consolidated and continued; roommates at 1320 Summit and 1417 Douglas... so many wonderful memories over the years, God bless you and keep you all safe. Prayers for peace. much love.
Doug & Bonnie Miller Hansen
March 13, 2021
John and family, I am so sorry for your loss of Carmen !!! She was a very special lady and she will be terribly missed!!! My deepest sympathy to you all!!! Kathy Hill
Kathy Hill
March 13, 2021
Our sincere sympathies. Very surprised and saddened by the loss of Carmen.Our prayers are with you, Jon and girls.
Walt and Linda Paulsen
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results