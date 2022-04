Tim, Connie, Mike, Lori and Joe: If I could only get a minute with your Mom, I would tell you how much I love her and how much I'll miss her. I'll forever cherish the memories from my childhood and the good times we had with her over the years. She was more than an Aunt; she was like a second mother to us. My prayers and thoughts are with you in this grief-stricken hour. I pray that God grants Aunt Carol eternal rest in heaven and that her soul rests in peace alongside Uncle Al and sweet Jeff.

Julie Hillrichs Family June 12, 2021