Carol Mae Dannat

Onawa, Iowa

Carol Mae Dannat, 80, of Onawa passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Elmwood Care Centre, Onawa.

Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Goslar Funeral Home Chapel in Onawa with Hospice Chaplain Dale Wolf officiating. Please bring and wear masks. Burial will follow at the Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek, Iowa. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the chapel with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments in Onawa.

Carol Mae was born June 10, 1941, the daughter of Dennis Jerome and Minnie Mae (nee Ellison) Witt, and Earl Parris in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Council Bluffs, in 1960.

Carol was united in marriage to Donald Leon Dannat, Sr. on Aug. 3, 1963, at Timothy Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. To this union three children were born, Donald Jr., Teresa, and Elizabeth. She was employed as a waitress at Rudy's Drive-In in Council Bluffs and Sunnyside Restaurant in Missouri Valley, Iowa. The family moved to Onawa in 1976 where she was employed at the Happy Chef Restaurant, Snyder's Bakery, and 18 years in the laundry department at Elmwood Care Centre. Donald passed away August 22, 2000, in Sioux City.

She loved reading, writing poetry, and listening to all kinds of music; especially if it was Placido Domingo, Tennessee Ernie Ford, or Andrea Bocelli.

She is survived by her children, Donald Dannat Jr. of Onawa, Teresa (James) Bramlett of Onawa, and Elizabeth Dannat of Onawa; grandchildren, Emily (Benjamin) Bowman of Onawa, Gabriel Bramlett, and Jonathan Bramlett of Onawa; brother, Randy Bernard; sister-in-law, Nancy Witt; brothers-in-law, Robert Ballou and Darrell Johnson; Carol's best friends, Judy Edstrom of Omaha, Neb., and Kathy Brink of Onawa; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dannat Sr.; parents, Minnie and Dennis Witt Sr., and Earl Parris; parents-in-law, Henry and Etta Dannat; brothers, Dennis Witt Jr. and Michael Witt; sister, Earlene "Sue" Ballou; sisters-in-law, Janice Johnson, Patty Dannat, Judy Bernard, and Loleta Laudon; brothers-in-law, Dennis Dannat and Robert "Tom" Laudon; nephews, C'Sean Witt and Douglas Dannat; and nieces, Trina Miller, Dora Mae Johnson, and Denise Dannat.